Alexander Zverev of Germany speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev said on Saturday that he was relaxed and fit to play in the Australian Open despite a dramatic fall during training.

In the pre-event press conference, Zverev said he had not twisted his ankle in the fall on Friday and only had a little inflammation between two bones.