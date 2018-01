Julien Benneteau (L) of France is congratulated by David Goffin (R) of Belgium after winning their second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Peter Gojowczyk of Germany reacts during his second round match against his compatriot Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his second round match against his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his second round match against his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after winning his second round match against his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

German tennis star Alexander Zverev, ranked and seeded No.4, on Thursday defeated his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk at the Australian Open, booking a place in the third round of this year's first Grand Slam for the second consecutive time.

Zverev, who won 79 percent of the first serve points, took two hours to end world No.62 Gojowczyk's Australian Open bid with 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.