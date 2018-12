David Ferrer of Spain during the men's singles match between Germany and Spain on day 2 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

David Ferrer of Spain in action during the men's singles match between Germany and Spain on day 2 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in action during the women's singles match between Germany and Spain on day two of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during the men's singles match between Germany and Spain on day 2 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during the women's singles match between Germany and Spain on day two of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev were both victorious at their singles matches at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Sunday, giving Germany a 2-0 victory over Spain.

World No. 2 Kerber beat Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in over two hours at RAC Arena, ending her five-match losing streak to the Spaniard.