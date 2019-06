Dusan Lajovic of Serbia plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain plays Fabio Fognini of Italy during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts as he plays Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts as he plays Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Germany’s Alexander Zverev made it through a three-hour-match on Saturday to secure a spot in the French Open round of 16 after defeating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Despite winning two sets, the 2019 Monte Carlo finalist Lajovic did not manage a victory.