Simona Halep of Romania in action against Cori Gauff of the USA at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO

Cori Gauff of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Tommy Paul of the USA at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO

Tommy Paul of the USA in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany has crashed out of the Indian Wells tournament.

The ATP Finals champion was defeated in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) on Sunday by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul in 2 hours and 18 minutes.