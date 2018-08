Matthew Ebden of Australia stretches for a forehand during his US Open second-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MURPHY

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev rolled to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory Thursday afternoon over Frenchman Nicolas Mahut to advance to the third round of the US Open for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old Zverev, who recently hired former great Ivan Lendl as his coach in a bid to bolster his performance at Grand Slam tournaments, recorded his second consecutive straight-set win at Flushing Meadows.