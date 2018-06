Damir Dzumhur of Bulgaria plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men'Äôs third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he plays Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina during their men'Äôs third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Germany's Alexander Zverev lived up to his world No. 3 billing with a come-from-behind victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina's world No. 29 Damir Dzumhur 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 7-5 in a French Open third round thriller.

The 21-year-old Zverev struggled mightily for almost four hours, but finally subdued the 26-year-old Dzumhur on Philippe-Chatrier Court, to reach Ronald Garros last-16.