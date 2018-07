Latvia's Ernests Gulbis hits a forehand during his Wimbledon third-round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Latvia's Ernests Gulbis hits a serve during his Wimbledon third-round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Germany's Alexander Zverev hits the turf during his Wimbledon third-round match against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Third-ranked German Alexander Zverev suffered yet another upset loss in a Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, losing 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 to Latvia's Ernests Gulbis in the third round of Wimbledon, tennis's grass-court Grand Slam.

Zverev seemed to have the match under control when he rallied from a break down to take the third set.