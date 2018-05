German tennis player Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Canadian Denis Shapovalov during their Mutua Madrid Open Men's semifinals match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem returns the ball to South African Kevin Anderson during their Mutua Madrid Open Men's semifinals match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem returns the ball to South African Kevin Anderson during their Mutua Madrid Open Men's semifinals match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

German tennis player Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Canadian Denis Shapovalov during their Mutua Madrid Open Men's semifinals match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martín

The German Alexander Zverev won the right to play for the first time the final of the Mutua Madrid Open against the Austrian Dominic Thiem by beating the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 6-4 and 6-1 in the solo in 57 minutes.

Before, Thiem beat South African Kevin Anderson, 6-4 and 6-2, in one hour and 25 minutes.