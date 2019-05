Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Federico Delbonis of Argentina during their semifinal match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Federico Delbonis of Argentina reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Federico Delbonis of Argentina in their semi final match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Alexander Zverev earned a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 victory over Federico Delbonis on Friday to reach the final of the Geneva Open, a tune-up event for the French Open.

The fifth-ranked German will be making only his second appearance in a championship match in 2019 - and his first in a clay-court final since last year's Italian Open - when he takes on Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Saturday.