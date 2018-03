Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Mexico Tennis Open third round match in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Germany's Alexander Zverev beat his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to qualify for the quarter finals of the Mexico Open in Acapulco on Wednesday night.

Zverev needed to mount a late comeback from 6-5 down in the first set, saving two set points as he took it to a tie-break, which he won after again saving another set point.