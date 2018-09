Image provided by NASA showing Hurricane Florence approaching the US East Coast on Sept. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Nasa/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Image provided by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 11, 2018, showing the five-day predicted storm track for Hurricane Florence as it approaches the US East Coast. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on Sept. 11, 2018, about the possible impact of Hurricane Florence on the US East Coast. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis

People in Wilmington, North Carolina, began taking precautions to protect their property on Sept. 11, 2018, as Category 4 Hurricane Florence approached. EFE-EPA/Caitlin Penna

More than 1.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes along the coasts of Virginia, North and South Carolina as a preventive measure with the approach of Hurricane Florence, which could become a Category 5 storm before it makes landfall in the area later this week.

Hurricane Florence is packing sustained winds of 140 miles (220 km) per hour and remains an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it approaches the US eastern coastline, specifically the Carolinas.