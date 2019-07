Ash rises into the sky after the volcano on the small Italian island of Stromboli erupted on July 3, 2019. EFE/EPA/ANSA

The volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli, off the north coast of Sicily, on Wednesday erupted in a series of violent explosions, spewing rocks and lava, killing one person and injuring another, Civil Protection Service officials confirmed to EFE.

The fatality was a hiker whose identity and nationality have not yet been released, according to the preliminary casualty count being compiled by authorities.