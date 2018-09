Image provided on Sept. 20, 2018, by NASA showing Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the Carolina coast as a Category 4 hurricane and expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday. EFE-EPA/ Ricky Arnold/NASA/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Image provided on Sept. 20, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center showing the five-day predicted storm track for Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the Carolina coast as a Category 4 hurricane and expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

One man drowned and several other people were injured on the weekend on central Florida beaches amid heavy waves caused by Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the US eastern coastline as a Category 4 storm, local media reported Monday.

Emergency rescue personnel pulled Steven Kolaczewski, 64, unconscious from the water off New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital but doctors could not save him.