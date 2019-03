Photograph taken on March 21, 2019, which shows the Santiago River, one of the most polluted in Mexico where toxic waste from various industries are dumped. It is located in the town of Juanacatlan, state of Jalisco, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph taken on March 21, 2019, which shows the Santiago River, one of the most polluted in Mexico where toxic waste from various industries are dumped. It is located in the town of Juanacatlan, state of Jalisco, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph taken on March 21, 2019, which shows the Santiago River, one of the most polluted in Mexico where toxic waste from various industries are dumped. It is located in the town of Juanacatlan, state of Jalisco, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Ten percent of the Mexican population does not have access to safe drinking water, the National Autonomous University of Mexico's Social Research Institute says in a report issued Friday on the occasion of World Water Day.

Between 12.5 million and 15 million Mexicans are without a secure, reliable supply of water, lead researcher Manuel Perlo said in a statement accompanying the study.