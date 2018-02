Photo taken Feb. 15, 2018, showing Honduran artifact restorer Lili Castillo working on one of the 13 artifacts found in February 2017 in eastern Olancho province and thought to come from a heretofore unknown Honduran civilization. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Photo taken Feb. 15, 2018, showing some of the 13 artifacts found in February 2017 in eastern Olancho province and thought to come from a heretofore unknown Honduran civilization. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Photo taken Feb. 15, 2018, showing one of the 13 artifacts found in February 2017 in eastern Olancho province and thought to come from a heretofore unknown Honduran civilization. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Thirteen historic artifacts from an unknown civilization have been found and restored by experts in Honduras.

Among the pieces, most of which are ceramics, are vases - one of them adorned with sculpted monkey heads - bowls, miniature jars and grindstones, among others, the assistant manager of the Honduran Anthropology and History Institute (IHAH), Omar Talavera, told EFE.