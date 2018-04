Photo provided by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showing the first Central American satellite, dubbed "Irazu," which was carried into orbit on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by NASA on April 2, 2018, showing the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first Central American satellite into orbit lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The first Central American satellite, manufactured in Costa Rica and known as "Project Irazu," was sent into orbit on Monday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's launch center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rocket, which is on its second mission into space, lifted off at 4:30 pm for the International Space Station, where astronauts will be tasked with deploying the nanosatellite into the same orbit around the Earth occupied by the ISS.