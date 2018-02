A recently discovered sarcophagus is displayed at the site of an ancient Egyptian cemetery in Minya province, 245 km south of Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM YOUSSEF

Four canopic jars, made of alabaster with lids bearing the faces of the four sons of god Horus, that were unearthed are displayed at the site of an ancient Egyptian cemetery, in Minya province, 245 km south of Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM YOUSSEF

Skulls are seen at a recently discovered ancient Egyptian cemetery in Minya province, 245 km south of Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM YOUSSEF

A 2,400-year-old cemetery containing 40 stone sarcophagi, some belonging to members of the same family and others to high priests, has been discovered and excavated in southern Egypt, the Ministry of Antiquities announced on Saturday.

The ancient necropolis, located in Minya province, dates from the end of the late Pharaonic period (664-332 BC) and the beginning of the Ptolemaic era (310-30 BC), according to the ministry.