A photograph provided by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Dec. 30, 2018, showing the two 1,700-year-old Roman busts discovered recently in the northern Israeli city of Beit She'an. EPA-EFE/handout/Israel Antiquities Authority

Two 1,700-year-old Roman funerary busts were discovered in the northern Israeli city of Beit She'an following heavy rains, the Israel Antiquities Authority (AAI) said Sunday.

Following some rainy days earlier in December, a woman walking through the Beit She'an cemetery saw a small stone head sticking out of the mud and decided to call the AAI, which sent a team that uncovered first one bust and then another next to it.