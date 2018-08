A view of a pillar of smoke after a forest fire broke out in O Invernadeiro natural park in Ourense, northwestern Spain, late Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO

View of flames behind a mountain after a forest fire broke out in O Invernadeiro natural park in Ourense, northwestern Spain, late Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO

A view of a pillar of smoke behind a mountain after a forest fire broke out in O Invernadeiro natural park in Ourense, northwestern Spain, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO

Two wildfires have scorched over 70 hectares of countryside in a national park in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, local authorities said Thursday.

Fire brigade services, who are using water-dropping planes to extinguish the flames, suspected that the blaze may have been started by a lightning strike, given the remote nature of the affected area in the mountainous Invernadeiro national park near Ourense.