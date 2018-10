An artist’s impression showing fast radio bursts in the sky above CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope. Fast radio bursts come from all over the sky and last for just milliseconds. ASKAP is located at the Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory— the future site in Australia for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). EPA-EFE/OzGrav, Swinburne University of Technology/HANDOUT

Australian astronomers have discovered 20 fast radio bursts, likely from an object between six and eight billion light years away, which in a few milliseconds emit the same amount of energy that the sun releases in about 80 years, according to a report published by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research on Thursday.

The source of these radio bursts, which almost double the number previously detected, remain a mystery to astronomers.