Israeli archaeologist Amichai Yulis of the Israel Antiquities Authority points to the location of the excavation on a picture where they found a tiny First Temple stone weigh in Zurim Valley next to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday that archaeologists uncovered a tiny weighing stone dating from the First Temple era (c. 950 BCE - 587 BCE) during a dig in Zurim Valley next to the East Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur.

According to the IAA, the weighing stone was found while examining archaeological soil that was taken from the foundations of Robinson's Arch near the Western Wall and it is 3,000-years-old with ancient writing in Hebrew on its surface.