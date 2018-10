Photo taken Oct. 17, 2018, in Viacha, Bolivia, showing the minesweeper robot prototype with which a two-student team of Bolivian teens and their high school teacher won the Minesweepers 2018 International Competition in Spain. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

A passion forged in childhood, which at first seemed transitory but now has become serious, had led a team of two young men and their teacher from a school in Bolivia's altiplano to compete in - and win - an international robotics contest in Madrid.

Nelson Sirpa, 17, and Ivan Encinas, 15, along with their 25-year-old teacher Alvaro Flores, took first place at the Minesweepers 2018 International Competition held in early October in Madrid with their light, agile and all-terrain robot prototype.