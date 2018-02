Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) marine biologists work to save a Florida manatee affected by cold stress on Jan. 10, 2010, in Tampa, Florida. EPA-EFE FILE/FWC

At least 35 manatees died from cold stress in Florida last month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a report.

The endangered marine mammals died during the first 26 days of January, when temperatures across the state plunged due to cold fronts, the FWC said in its Preliminary Manatee Mortality Report for January.