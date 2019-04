A 3D printer prints a heart with human tissue, at the University of Tel Aviv, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A team of investigators at Tel Aviv University on Monday unveiled a 3D-printed heart made of human tissue collected from a patient, a breakthrough that scientists hope will help open new horizons in cardiology and heart transplants.

Previously, scientists had only managed to print such body parts with simple tissues and without complicated biological structures like blood vessels.