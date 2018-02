Undated photo provided by Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) on Feb. 1, 2018 showing a 3D printer that uses an additive manufacturing process that is able to create edible food and provide health benefits, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/CONACYT

Undated photo provided by Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) on Feb. 1, 2018 showing food items printed by a 3D printer that uses an additive manufacturing process that is able to create edible food and provide health benefits, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/CONACYT

Mexican scientists are developing a 3D printer that, using an additive manufacturing process, will be able to create edible food and provide health benefits, the National Council on Science and Technology (Conacyt) announced Thursday.

The technology has the ability to prepare soft food in ways that facilitate swallowing it, as well as adding probiotic bacteria that help balance intestinal health, Zaira Yunuen, a researcher with the Ciatej technology research center in Jalisco state, said.