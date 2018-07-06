3D-printed objects are displayed for the exhibition "3D, printing the world," which opened in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Jewelry, tools, prosthetics and the bust of Nefertiti are some of the various 3D-printed objects being exhibited in Buenos Aires to show the ample possibilities that this new technology allows, which could pave the way to a new industrial revolution.

Carmen Baselga, the curator of the exhibition "3D, printing the world," which opens Friday, told EFE that it is important "to lose fear and start trusting" this new technology that has expanded in North America, Europe and Asia, although it is still uncommon in South America.