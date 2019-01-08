A man cleans the sidewalk from snow at the suburban railway at Agios Stefanos suburb, in northern Athens, Greece, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greece ground to a halt as a third cold front this year bearing heavy snow and low temperatures battered the country on Tuesday, claiming one life and causing traffic accidents as well as power cuts that led to widespread school and government shutdowns, as documented by an epa journalist.

The cold front dubbed "Tilemachos" killed one migrant from Pakistan on the island of Rhodes and two people were rushed to the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning produced by a heater they had made in order to warm up their house, authorities said.