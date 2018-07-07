Some 40,000 recently-hatched totoaba fish, a critically endangered species, were released in the Sea of Cortes, Mexico's Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) said Friday.

The release of the hatchlings took place in Concepcion Bay, in the central-eastern part of the Baja California Peninsula, in a joint operation organized by the Semarnat, Mexico's Nacional Commission on Aquaculture and Fishing, the state of Baja California Sur, and Earth Ocean Farms, a firm that specializes is sustainable offshore aquaculture.