The scourge of single-use plastic packaging usage rapidly converting our oceans into a large garbage dump may be witnessing the beginning of the end after 42 British corporations announced Wednesday an agreement with the United Kingdom government brokered by a sustainability advisory organization.
The so-called UK Plastics Pact _ an initiative launched by sustainability experts, the group WRAP, and other NGOs _ proposes a unique collaboration bringing together businesses involved in the plastics production cycle and footprint in an attempt to turn back the massive plastic waste blight that is threatening biological life on Earth.