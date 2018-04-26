An interior view of the sculpture 'Save The World Hotel' by German artist HA Schult at Deutzer Werft in Cologne, Germany, Sep 4, 2017. The outer walls of a wooden house are dressed in garbage, EPA-EFE (FILE) /SASCHA STEINBACH

Volunteers clean up plastic from a beach on Oshima island, Japan, Aug 26, 2017. Large quantities of plastic bottles and styrofoam wash up on the Japanese island located off the coast of Japan's major southern island of Kyushu. EPA-EFE (FILE) /EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

A man looks at a wall of waste recovered from an uninhabited island near Hawaii during the Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition 'Science vs Plastic waste' in front of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 10 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A man picks up plastic with environmental and community activists, led by UN Oceans Patron, Lewis Pugh and 100 young surfers from Khayelitsha attending Waves For Change surf-therapy programmes during a beach clean up on Khayelitsha's Monwabisi beach in Cape Town, South Africa Apr 14, 2018. It is estimated that there is over 150 million tonnes of plastic in the oceans.EFE-EPA-EFE (FILE) /NIC BOTHMA

The scourge of single-use plastic packaging usage rapidly converting our oceans into a large garbage dump may be witnessing the beginning of the end after 42 British corporations announced Wednesday an agreement with the United Kingdom government brokered by a sustainability advisory organization.

The so-called UK Plastics Pact _ an initiative launched by sustainability experts, the group WRAP, and other NGOs _ proposes a unique collaboration bringing together businesses involved in the plastics production cycle and footprint in an attempt to turn back the massive plastic waste blight that is threatening biological life on Earth.