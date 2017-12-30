Five beaches in Puerto Rico, three of them in the southeastern area, are not suitable for bathers because of the infectious enterococcus bacteria detected in concentrations above the acceptable quality limits. EFE-EPA/File

Five beaches in Puerto Rico, three of them in the southeastern area, are not suitable for bathers because of the infectious enterococcus bacteria detected in concentrations above the acceptable quality limits, as found in samples by the Environmental Quality Board (JCA).

The director of the Water Quality Area of the JCA, Angel Melendez Aguilar, said Saturday that the three beaches in the southeast that exceed acceptable quality parameters, as determined by the samples taken last Tuesday and Wednesday, are Balneario de Patillas, Playa Guayanes in Yabucoa municipality and Balneario Punta Santiago in Humacao.