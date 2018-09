The signage of Facebook illuminated at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

About 50 million Facebook users were vulnerable to a security breach with around 90 million people forced to log out of their accounts, the company said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg said the company on Tuesday found an “attacker exploited a technical vulnerability to steal access tokens that would allow them to log into about 50 million people's accounts” through the View As feature.