Advertisement
Services
Contact
Customers
English
edition
Edición
España
Edición
Castilla y León
Edición
C. Valenciana
Edición
América
Edición
Cono Sur
Edição
Brasil
English
edition
Edição
Portugal
Edición
Portugal
Edición
USA
Desplegar navegación
Business
World
Life
Sports
Entertainment
Science & Technology
News release
EFE websites
Efe Agro
Efe Empresas
Efe Estilo
Efe Futuro
Efe Motor
Efe Salud
Efe Tur
Efe Verde
EuroEFE
Efe Emprende
English edition
Science & Technology
EU SPAIN GALILEO
Galileo's NavSat security center to relocate to Madrid post-Brexit
JAPAN SATELLITE
Japan successfully launches new Earth observation satellite
COSTA RICA ARCHAEOLOGY
Costa Rica hails repatriation of 196 pre-Columbian artifacts
MEXICO TECHNOLOGY
Mexicans develop super-battery that charges in 30 seconds
MEXICO ENVIRONMENT
Most marine mammal deaths in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula linked to humans
PHILIPPINES VOLCANO
Volcano Mayon spews lava as large eruption looms in Philippines
MEXICO TURTLES
Satellite monitoring vital for sea turtle conservation
USA TECHNOLOGY
Interlinked vehicles and their role in smart cities opens CES tech fair
USA ASTRONAUT
The 9th astronaut to walk on the moon dies
USA NASA OZONE
Scientists find direct proof of ozone hole's recovery
POLAND POLLUTION
Polish city of Krakow again offers free public transport to fight pollution
EGYPT BITCOIN
Religious ruling prohibits Bitcoin transactions in Egypt
CHINA AVIATION
World's largest amphibious aircraft takes off for maiden flight in China
BOLIVIA BIODIVERSITY
Biodiversity of Bolivia's Madidi National Park captured in new photo book
NORTH KOREA CYBERATTACK
North Korea rejects US accusations over WannaCry cyber attack
INDIA POLLUTION
New Delhi to fight air pollution with water cannons
UN AIR SAFETY
UN opts for new flight satellite tracking system to improve global air-safety
URUGUAY ENVIRONMENT
Cyclists promote exercise and environmental protection in Uruguay's capital
UK SCIENCE
Study suggests plants show similar response to anesthetics as animals, humans
EGYPT EGYPTOLOGY
Thebe's majestic Hatshepsut sanctuary opens after 55-year restoration
Previous
1
2
3
4
5
...
55
Next
Advertisement
Video channel
youtube unsupported
SWITZERLAND TRADITION
Masked revelers dance through Swiss Alpine villages to mark the New Year
SPAIN MONARCHY
King Juan Carlos, cornerstone of Spain's democracy, celebrates 80th birthday