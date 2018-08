A group of people remain on the streets after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 August 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelans were shaken Tuesday afternoon by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, according to the country's Funvisis seismological research foundation.

The US Geological Survey, however, said that the quake - the epicenter of which was located "southeast of Yaguarapano" in eastern Venezuela - measured 7.0 on the Richter Scale.