Chilean scientists Ricardo Jana (C) and Francisco Aguirre (R) work on a snow trial pit on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean scientist Sandra Troncoso examines rocks with lichens in her tent in Glaciar Union camp on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

An aerial view of the Chilean camp Glaciar Union on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean scientist Ricardo Jana (2-L) and a group of a military explorers track an area with GPS near the Higgins Nunatak, on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Scientists Juan Manuel Carrera (R) from Venezuela and Jose Jorquera (L) from Chile work inside a snow trial pit on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean scientists Ricardo Jana (L) and Francisco Aguirre (R) work on an automatic weather station on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean scientists Nicolas Bruna (L) and Matias Vargas (R) collect sediments at Mount Rossman on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean scientist Ricardo Jana (L) and a group of military explorers track an area with GPS near the Higgins Nunatak, on the Union Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A group of eight scientists chosen to embark on a special expedition to Antarctica has been conducting experiments in a bid to discover more about the vast southernmost continent and the planet as a whole, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist Wednesday.

It is difficult to obtain access to Antarctica. Only a select number of tourists, scientists and military personnel in charge of expedition logistics have a chance of setting foot there.