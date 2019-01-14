The 80 female professionals, many of them scientists, from all around the world who are participating in the Homeward Bound expedition to Antarctica are learning about climate change's effects in the south polar regions but also getting in touch with themselves amid the "sounds of silence" and the variations and intensities of the color white at the bottom of the world.

On Day 12 of the expedition, Danco Island was the destination of the members of the Homeward Bound tour, an Australia program supported by the Spanish firm Acciona that seeks to push female leadership and visibility on global issues.