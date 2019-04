(L-R) Markus Breitenecker, CEO of media company ProSiebenSat.1PULS4, Norbert Hofer, Austrian Minister for Traffic, Innovation and Technology, Derrick Xiong, Cofounder and CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) of Chinese drone maker Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co. (Ehang) and Robert Machtlinger, CEO of Austrian-Chinese aerostructure manufacturer FACC AG, remove a tarp on an Ehang 216, a two-seater autonomous passenger aerial vehicle drone-taxi, during a press preview event of FACC AG on 'Urban Air Mobility' at the Generali Arena soccer stadium in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Two journalists sit in an Ehang 216, a two-seater autonomous passenger aerial vehicle drone-taxi of Chinese drone maker Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co. (Ehang), during a test flight at a press preview event of Austrian-Chinese aerostructure manufacturer FACC AG on 'Urban Air Mobility' at the Generali Arena soccer stadium in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 4,l 2019. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

An Ehang 216, a two-seater autonomous passenger aerial vehicle drone-taxi of Chinese drone maker Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co. (Ehang), flies during a test flight at a press preview event of Austrian-Chinese aerostructure manufacturer FACC AG on 'Urban Air Mobility' at the Generali Arena soccer stadium in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

A picture taken with a fisheye lens shows an Austrian journalist preparing in an Ehang 216, a two-seater autonomous passenger aerial vehicle drone-taxi of Chinese drone maker Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co. (Ehang), ahead of a test flight at a press preview event of Austrian-Chinese aerostructure manufacturer FACC AG on 'Urban Air Mobility' at the Generali Arena soccer stadium in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Norbert Hofer, Austrian Minister for Traffic, Innovation and Technology, sits in an Ehang 216, a two-seater autonomous passenger aerial vehicle drone-taxi of Chinese drone maker Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co. (Ehang), as he is posing for photographs during a press preview event of Austrian-Chinese aerostructure manufacturer FACC AG on 'Urban Air Mobility' at the Generali Arena soccer stadium in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

It is a taxi, it flies, and, no, it is not some futuristic dream but a reality, as Chinese company EHang touched down in Vienna on Thursday for the European unveiling of its autonomous two-seater drone.

Coming in at roughly 300,000 euros ($336,562), the Ehang 216, which harnesses the power of 16 propellers, lifts off vertically from the ground, has a range of 35 kilometers (22 miles) and can travel at some 130 kph (80 mph).