A strip of the Oregon coast that is sacred to the Clatsop-Nehalem indigenous tribe is described by locals as a "ghost forest," while scientists see this part of the coast as an open-air seismological laboratory.

The Oregon coast is mostly a mix of long sandy beaches, rocky shores and thick vegetation, but south of Neskowin Beach, between the Cascade Head preserve and Nestucca Bay, visitors can discover this wonder of the Pacific.