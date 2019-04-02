Mandy the sloth was electrocuted by power line as a baby and lost a limb and part of a jaw. Its mother did not survive, but the little one was rescued. Two years later, it lives with Naos, a sloth unable to move its hind limbs due to a genetic deficiency.
"Sloths tend to be very solitary animals, but these two are an exception. The came here when they were babies, grew up together and won't willingly be separated," the biologist Nestor Correa, director of the only rescue and rehab center for sloths in Panama, told EFE.