Sloths take life easy as usual on April 1, 2019, at Panama's sloth sanctuary, which functions as a kind of hospital, where the wards have trunks and branches instead of beds, and where a dozen experts care for these sleepy natives of the tropical forests of Central and South America. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Mandy the sloth was electrocuted by power line as a baby and lost a limb and part of a jaw. Its mother did not survive, but the little one was rescued. Two years later, it lives with Naos, a sloth unable to move its hind limbs due to a genetic deficiency.

"Sloths tend to be very solitary animals, but these two are an exception. The came here when they were babies, grew up together and won't willingly be separated," the biologist Nestor Correa, director of the only rescue and rehab center for sloths in Panama, told EFE.