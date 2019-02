A Fall Armyworm (FAW), or Spodoptera frugiperda, locally dubbed 'the Sena' meaning army caterpillar, eats its way through a tender corn at Vadinagala in Ampara, 351 kms from Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Late last year, farmers in Kanchanaburi in western Thailand came across a species of caterpillar they hadn't seen before, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Sunday said.

Tucked deep in ears of corn, it seemed to be more voracious than the pests they usually encounter. In some instances, the creatures ate each other.