An African penguin sharpens its beak on a rock on Boulders Beach in Cape Town, South Africa Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Charismatic and entertaining, the African penguin draws birdwatchers and tourists to the beaches around Cape Town in South Africa, but a string of abnormal deaths among the population has alarmed local environmental officials, an epa photojournalist reported Friday.

One of the most popular beaches for these flightless birds, which are often known as the jackass penguin for its donkey-like braying, is Boulders Beach just outside Cape Town.