The Maya archeological site of Chichen Itza, in the state of Yucatán, Mexico, March 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Martin

Acid rain, caused by pollutants being dumped into the atmosphere by humans every day, is destroying the cultural heritage of Mexico's Maya civilization, biologist Pablo Sanchez told EFE.

Ancient Maya structures and monuments were built with limestone, which is mainly composed of calcium carbonate, which dissolves when it comes into contact with acid rain, eroding the inscriptions.