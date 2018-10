Environmental activist of 'Ende Gelaende' (end of compound) demonstrate to protest for the preservation of the ancient forest 'Hambacher Forst' near Kerpen, Germany, 27 October 2018. EPA/JONAS NOLDEN

Environmental activist of 'Ende Gelaende' (end of compound) block the rail track of the 'Hambach Bahn' to protest for the preservation of the ancient forest 'Hambacher Forst' near Kerpen, Germany, 27 October 2018. EPA/JONAS NOLDEN

An environmental activist of 'Ende Gelaende' is arrested by a police officer during a demonstration to protest for the preservation of the ancient forest 'Hambacher Forst' near Kerpen, Germany, 27 October 2018. EPA/JONAS NOLDEN

Environmental activist of 'Ende Gelaende' (end of compound) demonstrate to protest for the preservation of the ancient forest 'Hambacher Forst' near Kerpen, Germany, 27 October 2018. EPA/JONAS NOLDEN

Thousands of activists blocked railways lines in western Germany on Saturday as part of an ongoing protest against plans to cut down trees to make way for the expansion of a coal mine, organizers said.

German police said they would be making arrests after a group of environmental activists tried to break into an open-cast mine.