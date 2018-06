Kenyan activists hold various anti-coal plant placards during a protest against the construction of Lamu Coal Plant, in central Nairobi, Kenya, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A Kenyan activist wears a mask bearing a word "deCOALonize" during a protest against the construction of Lamu Coal Plant, in central Nairobi, Kenya, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A Kenyan activist holds a placard that reads "Coal kills, your coal," as she marches with others during a protest against the construction of Lamu Coal Plant, in central Nairobi, Kenya, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Hundreds of activists took to the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday in a protest against the construction of a coal-fired power plant over environmental concerns, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Wearing skeleton costumes and carrying placards bearing slogans like "Clean coal is a dirty lie" and "Don't be fooled by fossil fuels," those protesting object to the building of a new coal-fired power plant near the coastal town of Lamu in eastern Kenya.