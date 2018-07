(FILE) Image made available on Oct. 24, 2005 by the Galapagos National Park shows the Sierra Negra volcano that began to erupt on Oct. 22 at the Isabela island on the Galapagos archipelago. EPA-EFE/STR

The activity of the Sierra Negra volcano in the Galapagos which first erupted on Jun. 26 still remained "high" on Sunday, the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador said Sunday.

According to a press release, the level of superficial and internal activity of the volcano was recorded as high on Sunday. The level has remained unchanged compared to the previous days.