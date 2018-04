The 'U-15 phoenix' plane on display during the aviation fair 'AERO' in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Models pose inside a sports plane during the aviation fair 'AERO' in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Apr 18 2018. EFE- EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Visitors look at a sports plane during the aviation fair 'AERO' in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/RONALD WITTEK

A visitor look on the 'Antares E2' plane on display during the aviation fair 'AERO' in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Ap 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Aero: World's largest general aviation fair takes off in Germany

(efe-epa). The world's leading trade show for general aviation opened its hangar doors on Wednesday at Friedrichshafen airport in southern Germany.

Aero 2018 boasts over 600 exhibitors from 35 countries, expects 33,000 visitors and 600 journalists from all over the world.