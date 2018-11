Botanist Andrew Salywon speaks with EFE on Nov. 21, 2018, about the discovery of a species of agave never known before in modern times, and which sheds new light on Arizona's Hohokam culture (800-1450 AD) and how its people survived in the region's inhospitable southern desert. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Photo of the "Agave sanpedroensis" taken on Nov. 21, 2018; this recently discovered species of agave sheds new light on Arizona's pre-Columbian Hohokam culture (800-1450 AD) and how its people survived in the region's inhospitable southern desert. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

The discovery of a species of agave never known before in modern times sheds new light on one of Arizona's pre-Columbian cultures and how its people survived in the region's inhospitable southern desert.

Thanks to this agave, given the scientific name of "sanpedroensis" because it was found along the San Pedro River, it is known that the Hohokam culture (800-1450 AD) knew how to domesticate plants capable of resisting the heat and drought of the desert in order to grow them as food crops.