(L-R) General Director of the Mexican Youth Institute, Jose Manuel Romero; Governor of the State of Jalisco, Aristoteles Sandoval; co-founder of the Talent Network, Pablo Anton; head of the Innovation and Technological Strategy Unit of the Mexican Presidency, Victor Lagunes Soto; and Business Solutions Manager for Google Mexico, Jorge Molina, in a press conference for the presentation of Jalisco Talent Land, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Sophia, a robot equipped with artificial intelligence that enables it to respond to questions, will make her Latin American debut in April at Mexico's main innovation and technology event, organizers said Wednesday.

The news that Sophia will participate was the highlight of a press conference here to present the 2018 edition of Jalisco Talent Land, set for April 2-6 in Guadalajara, capital of Jalisco state, whose governor, Aristoteles Sandoval was on hand in Mexico City.