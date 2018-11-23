George Soros, Chairman of Soros Foundation, speaks to the press during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2005. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

The president of George Soros's philanthropy called for oversight of Facebook Inc. by United States lawmakers after the social media company confirmed it hired a controversial public relations outfit to research the billionaire financier, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

Facebook's departing policy and communications chief, Elliot Schrage, this week took responsibility for the hiring of Definers Public Affairs, a consulting firm and opposition-research firm that Facebook tasked with scrutinizing detractors.