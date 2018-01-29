Air-conditioning systems are to consume 40 percent of the electricity in Southeast Asia in 2040 at the present rate of consumption, according to a report presented in Bangkok on Monday at the ASEAN Cooling Summit, jointly organized by the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program, Eco-Business and the United Nations.

Driven by higher average temperatures and a rising middle class, it is estimated that the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) will install 700 million new air-conditioning units by 2030 and another 1.6 billion by 2050.